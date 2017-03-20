FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Citi abandons call for euro fall through parity with dollar
#Foreign Exchange Analysis
March 20, 2017 / 8:14 AM / 5 months ago

Citi abandons call for euro fall through parity with dollar

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. dollar and Euro notes are seen in this November 7, 2016 picture illustration.Dado Ruvic/Illustration

LONDON (Reuters) - Citi is the latest major bank to abandon its headline forecast for a fall in the euro to below parity with the dollar, upping its prediction for the single currency over the next six to 12 months to $1.04 from $0.98 previously.

In a note sent to clients late on Friday, analysts from the world's biggest currency trader said signs President Donald Trump's fiscal and tax plans may be delayed while he deals with healthcare weakened the case for a broadly stronger dollar.

The note also said the bank's base case was a defeat of Marine Le Pen in French elections in May that would remove a premium for political risk from the euro.

Reporting by Patrick Graham; Editing by Jamie McGeever

