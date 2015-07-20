Expect shocks as liquidity shrinks, says head of UK DMO

* Banks’ ability to absorb shocks constrained

* One-off uncovered auction would not concern DMO

* Greece crisis raises fundamental questions on eurozone

By Abhinav Ramnarayan

LONDON, July 20 (IFR) - As the United Kingdom prepares for its second syndicated Gilt offering of the fiscal year, the head of its debt management office is concerned about what the future holds as banks’ business models change.

UK syndications tend to fly off the shelf, so the concern is not necessarily around the sovereign’s upcoming tap of its 3.5% July 2068 bond, expected to be launched this week.

However, Robert Stheeman, chief executive of the UK DMO, is reflecting on whether reduced liquidity in an already challenging market environment will create disruptions in the future.

“Banks can’t hold inventory like they once did and don’t have the same risk appetite as they did 10 years ago. This is happening when we are having to borrow not an insignificant amount of money against a market backdrop that is not as benign,” he told IFR in a recent interview.

The United Kingdom is forecast to issue £127.4bn of Gilts in the 2015-2016 fiscal year, while the stock of T-bills by the end of the period is forecast to be £61.5bn.

“My concern is that if we continue to experience volatility because markets are relatively illiquid, banks’ ability to absorb shocks will be constrained. This could be a real issue over the next 12 months,” he said.

Stheeman has been vocal in recent times about his concern over a potential lack of liquidity. The key reason behind this is the new regulatory environment, where banks are reducing allocations for trading accounts.

“Banks right now are reviewing their activities and asking themselves whether they can still allocate capital to those lines of business that are deemed balance sheet intensive,” he said. “While the Gilt market has been protected to a certain extent, liquidity is arguably not as good as it once was.”

One of the manifestations of more constrained liquidity positions has been the erratic cover ratios at recent Gilt auctions.

The UK has not suffered a failed auction for several years, and one uncovered auction in isolation would not concern Stheeman.

“While I have no doubt that there would be headlines and questions if one were to occur, a single uncovered auction would not unduly concern me. If, however, this would be part of a trend and that number was to go up significantly and consistently, then I would be concerned,” he said.

The lack of liquidity is currently the biggest challenge facing the UK DMO, according to Stheeman. He is less worried about other events that could be viewed as potential hurdles.

RATES NOT A RISK

A potential rate increase by the Bank of England is one such. BoE governor Mark Carney last week said a rate hike decision “will likely come into sharper relief around the turn of this year”.

The DMO is relatively sanguine about a repricing of the market - though discontinuity and lurches in bond prices could be a problem.

“We never assumed that the cost of funding would stay at the historically low level at which it has been for the last few years,” Stheeman said. “A rise in yields and government borrowing costs would arguably be a manifestation of tighter monetary policy, which in turn would presumably reflect better economic news. If we have real growth, it’s not unreasonable to assume that the government’s fiscal position has improved,” he said.

Similarly, a possible British exit from the European Union does not appear to be hugely on the minds of the market and investors, he said. Whatever the result of the referendum, he believes it would not have a fundamental impact on the DMO’s ability to carry out its mandate and function to fund itself.

Ongoing concerns around Greece, on the other hand, have diverted market focus from the topic of quantitative easing in the eurozone and other monetary policy issues.

“It is of wider concern and has raised some pretty fundamental questions about the nature of the eurozone itself and its governance processes,” Stheeman said. (Reporting By Abhinav Ramnarayan, Editing by Philip Wright, Helene Durand)