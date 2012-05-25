FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Crisis-hit Europeans freeze summer holiday plans
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business Travel
May 25, 2012 / 9:31 AM / in 5 years

Crisis-hit Europeans freeze summer holiday plans

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A replica of the ancient statue of Goddess Aphrodite of Milo is seen as the sun sets behind volcanic islets seen from the island of Santorini in the Aegean Sea, March 15, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

MILAN (Reuters) - Europeans are putting holiday plans on the back burner this summer as the crisis hits “sun belt” economies in Greece, Spain and Italy, a study showed on Thursday.

Only six of 10 people polled by Ipsos for Europ Assistance said they were planning to go on holiday between June and September this year, the lowest level in eight years.

The estimate compares to 66 percent in 2011.

Italians were the most reluctant to travel despite their usual long holiday season, with 63 percent willing to leave compared to 78 percent last year.

Spaniards were second in the poll, with more than half saying they will remain at home.

France is the only exception to the gloomy picture, with 70 percent of respondents preparing for a summer break against 68 percent last year.

The survey polled 3,500 people, including Germany, Britain, Belgium and Austria.

Reporting by Antonella Ciancio; Editing by Michael Roddy

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.