Slovenian riot police block migrants on bridge in no-man's land
#World News
September 18, 2015 / 5:46 PM / 2 years ago

Slovenian riot police block migrants on bridge in no-man's land

Migrants react as they wait to cross the boarder from Croatia to Slovenia in Harmica, Croatia September 18, 2015. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HARMICA, Croatia (Reuters) - Slovenian riot police stood in the path of some 200 migrants trying to enter from Croatia on Friday, after the tiny ex-Yugoslav republic said it was bracing itself to receive 1,000 in 24 hours.

The migrants walked across a small bridge over the Sutla river in no-man’s land, one woman holding a rose, but were blocked by a line of riot police. A group of Slovenian activists had earlier crossed to the Croatian side, chanting “Refugees, welcome!”.

Slovenia’s government has said it will accept asylum seekers, but will send back anyone deemed to be an illegal immigrant.

Reporting by Ivana Sekularac; Writing by Matt Robinson; Editing by Kevin Liffey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
