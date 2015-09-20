FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek conservative leader concedes election defeat
September 20, 2015 / 5:48 PM / 2 years ago

Greek conservative leader concedes election defeat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS (Reuters) - Conservative New Democracy leader Vangelis Meimarakis conceded defeat on Sunday in Greece’s national election to his leftist rival, Syriza’s Alexis Tsipras.

Meimarakis said the priority for the country was to form a government.

“The electoral result appears to be concluding with Syriza and Mr Tspiras in the lead,” Meimarakis told journalists.

“I congratulate him and urge him to create the government which is needed and come to parliament.”

Reporting By Michele Kambas; editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
