Germany says focus remains second bailout programme for Greece
June 19, 2015 / 10:19 AM / 2 years ago

Germany says focus remains second bailout programme for Greece

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany’s focus is on making sure that Athens implements the necessary reforms so that its lenders can release the final funds from Greece’s current bailout programme, a government spokesman said on Friday.

Asked whether a Greek debt restructuring was on the table, Steffen Seibert said: “The three institutions continue to talk with Greece about a successful completion of the second programme.”

He added that the focus was on Greece carrying out the measures that it agreed to with the three institutions on February 20, which would enable the payment of the last tranche of aid from the current programme to be paid out.

Reporting by Paul Carrel and Caroline Copley; Editing by Gareth Jones

