FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Euro zone funds for Greek bank recap must not be used for government needs: Dijsselbloem
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
February 20, 2015 / 8:35 PM / 3 years ago

Euro zone funds for Greek bank recap must not be used for government needs: Dijsselbloem

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Euro zone funds for Greek bank recapitalisation held by Greece will remain available for that purpose, but will now be held by the euro zone bailout fund and released only on the request of the European Central Bank, the chairman of euro zone finance ministers said.

The almost 11 billion euros in euro zone bailout fund bonds for Greek bank recapitalisation is now held by the Hellenic Financial Stability Fund (HFSF).

Jeroen Dijsselbloem said the reason behind moving the money back was to make sure that the funds would remain earmarked only for Greek bank recapitalisation, should it prove necessary, rather than to finance the needs of the Greek government.

Reporting By Jan Strupczewski

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.