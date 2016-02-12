Germany's Schaeuble says pension reforms tough issue in talks with Greece

German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble speaks on his mobile phone as he takes part in a European Union finance ministers meeting in Brussels, Belgium, February 12, 2016. REUTERS/Yves Herman

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Friday that pension reforms remain a major sticking point in talks with Greece, which needs to pass the unpopular plans as part of a multi-billion euro bailout deal with international creditors.

“A particularly difficult point remains the pension reforms,” Schaeuble said in Brussels after a meeting of euro zone finance ministers. “The system of old age provision must be made sustainable.”