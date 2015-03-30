FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greek PM says wants 'honest compromise', debt relief
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
March 30, 2015 / 6:37 PM / 2 years ago

Greek PM says wants 'honest compromise', debt relief

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said on Monday his government was ready to implement a deal struck with euro zone lenders in February but would not do it at any cost.

“It is true that we are seeking an honest compromise with our lenders but don’t expect an unconditional agreement from us,” Tsipras told parliament.

Tsipras also called on the centre-right opposition to support his stance in negotiations with lenders and ending austerity, saying the government’s strategy was bearing fruit.

A new law making it easier to repay tax arrears had already resulted in 100 million euros flowing into state coffers in a week, he said.

Tsipras also said Greece needed a debt restructuring to be able to repay it debts, raising the issue of further relief that had formed a big plank of his pre-election campaign.

Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas and Renee Maltezou, Writing by Deepa Babington

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.