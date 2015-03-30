Greek PM says wants 'honest compromise', debt relief

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said on Monday his government was ready to implement a deal struck with euro zone lenders in February but would not do it at any cost.

“It is true that we are seeking an honest compromise with our lenders but don’t expect an unconditional agreement from us,” Tsipras told parliament.

Tsipras also called on the centre-right opposition to support his stance in negotiations with lenders and ending austerity, saying the government’s strategy was bearing fruit.

A new law making it easier to repay tax arrears had already resulted in 100 million euros flowing into state coffers in a week, he said.

Tsipras also said Greece needed a debt restructuring to be able to repay it debts, raising the issue of further relief that had formed a big plank of his pre-election campaign.