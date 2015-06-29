EU's Tusk tells Tsipras no chance of bailout extension

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Council President Donald Tusk told Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras on Monday that he saw no willingness among member states to agree to Tsipras’s request to an extension to bailout loans.

“After consultations with the leaders, in the absence of new elements, I see no willingness to go against the positions expressed by finance ministers at their June 27 meeting,” Tusk said in a letter seen by Reuters that was sent in reply to request from Tsipras for a one-month extension of credits.

The letter reflected a closing of ranks by EU leaders after Tsipras called a referendum on the creditors’ offer of cash for reforms and urging Greeks to reject it next Sunday.

Tusk said that a process for negotiations was agreed at a euro zone summit he had called last Monday and reaffirmed at an EU summit on Thursday and Friday.

“Unfortunately,” Tusk wrote, “Your government broke off programme negotiations.”

He said that following the expiry on Tuesday, June 30, of the bailout programme, Greece could apply for new assistance.

“In Europe, the door for negotiations always remains open in a spirit of solidarity and responsibility,” Tusk said.