FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU's Tusk tells Tsipras no chance of bailout extension
Sections
Featured
Florida Keys, airports partially re-open
Hurricane Irma
Florida Keys, airports partially re-open
Lawsuits against Equifax pile up
Cyber Risk
Lawsuits against Equifax pile up
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Technology
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
June 29, 2015 / 10:24 PM / 2 years ago

EU's Tusk tells Tsipras no chance of bailout extension

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Council President Donald Tusk told Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras on Monday that he saw no willingness among member states to agree to Tsipras’s request to an extension to bailout loans.

“After consultations with the leaders, in the absence of new elements, I see no willingness to go against the positions expressed by finance ministers at their June 27 meeting,” Tusk said in a letter seen by Reuters that was sent in reply to request from Tsipras for a one-month extension of credits.

The letter reflected a closing of ranks by EU leaders after Tsipras called a referendum on the creditors’ offer of cash for reforms and urging Greeks to reject it next Sunday.

Tusk said that a process for negotiations was agreed at a euro zone summit he had called last Monday and reaffirmed at an EU summit on Thursday and Friday.

“Unfortunately,” Tusk wrote, “Your government broke off programme negotiations.”

He said that following the expiry on Tuesday, June 30, of the bailout programme, Greece could apply for new assistance.

“In Europe, the door for negotiations always remains open in a spirit of solidarity and responsibility,” Tusk said.

Reporting by Alastair Macdonald; Editing by Angus MacSwan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.