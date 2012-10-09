Global photo exhibit captures a day in life of world

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - A digital display of 45 photos on more than 85,000 screens in 22 countries around the globe sought on Monday to capture one day of the human experience in what organisers called the largest global photography exhibition ever staged.

The pictures are a tiny portion of some 100,000 photos from 165 countries which were submitted by people across the world in May to the www.ADAY.org project.

The 45 pictures were shown on 85,733 major digital display screens on Monday, including Times Square in New York, which organisers estimated would reach an audience of 46 million.

“The whole idea about the project was to show everyday life and to capture one day in the life of the world today and to send that to the future and to show our fellow man right now,” said Jeppe Wickstrom, one of the people behind the foundation which organised the project.

“They (the 45) are really good examples of the kind of images that we got. People are honest and personal in the photos,” added Wickstrom.

He said one of his favourites shots from the selection was a picture from southern Iran of a boy diving into water from the back of a water buffalo.

Though the bulk of the pictures in May came from ordinary people, the project included many well-known photographers and got backing from several famous people on a global advisory council, who also took photos.

The well-known people included Archbishop Desmond Tutu of South Africa, Swedish diplomat and former foreign minister Jan Eliasson, who is now deputy head of the United Nations, and singer Robyn. (Reporting by Patrick Lannin, editing by Paul Casciato)