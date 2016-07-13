Fashion forward flight attendants hit the runway at Russia airport

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Flights attendants from various international airlines hit the runway at Moscow's Domodedovo airport on Tuesday -- but on a catwalk to showcase how fashion influences their uniforms.

Cabin crew members strutted down in their outfits to highlight the care that goes into selecting the design, colour and style of the uniforms flight attendants wear, with traditional costumes sometimes providing inspiration.

Tuesday's fashion show was timed to mark Flight Attendant Day celebrated in Russia on July 12.