FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fastjet says in partnership talks with Emirates Airline
Sections
Featured
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
Energy and Environment
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Africa
December 5, 2012 / 10:01 AM / in 5 years

Fastjet says in partnership talks with Emirates Airline

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Video screenshot of a Fastjet airplane at Mwalim Nyerre International Airport, Dar Es Salaam, Tanzania on November 27, 2012. REUTERS/TV

(Reuters) - Low-cost African carrier Fastjet Plc said it was in potential partnership talks with Emirates Airline, sending it shares up as much as 7 percent on London’s AIM.

“Talks are at an early stage but this represents a great opportunity for both parties,” Fastjet Chief Executive Ed Winter said in a statement.

Fastjet (FJET.L), which began commercial flights last month, was set up after British investment firm Rubicon acquired the aviation unit of industrial group Lonrho Plc LONR.L for $86 million in June.

The low-cost carrier had said on Tuesday that it was in talks with liquidators to buy struggling South African budget airline 1time.

Africa’s fledging aviation market is poised for growth as consumer demand in the resource-rich continent rises.

Middle East carrier Emirates uses its Dubai hub to connect travellers in Africa to the rest of the world.

Fastjet shares were trading up 2.74 percent at 3.8 pence at 0915 GMT. (Reporting By Shilpa Hinduja and Karen Rebelo in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.