FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Heathrow January traffic edges up
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business Travel
February 11, 2013 / 9:51 AM / 5 years ago

Heathrow January traffic edges up

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

British Airways aircraft taxi after snowfall at Heathrow airport in London January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Neil Hall

LONDON (Reuters) - Passenger traffic at London’s Heathrow airport edged up in January despite snow-related disruption, Heathrow Ltd, the British airport operator formerly known as BAA, said on Monday.

Of the 5.18 million people who passed through the London hub last month, passenger numbers to China rose 14.1 percent year-on-year with India also delivering good growth, the company said.

Domestic travel fell 5.8 percent but European and North American traffic was well up on January 2012.

Heavy snowfall last month led British airports to cancel hundreds of flights to allow more space between aircraft because of low visibility.

Heathrow’s load factor - showing how full the average flight was - rose 2.1 percentage points to 70.0 percent during the month. However, cargo was down 5.3 percent, the group said.

January traffic at Gatwick, London’s second largest airport which is owned by Global Infrastructure Partners, fell 0.8 percent to 2.1 million passengers on the same month a year ago. (Reporting by Rhys Jones; Editing by Sarah Young)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.