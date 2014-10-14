FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Finmeccanica wins 400 million euro helicopter deal with China's Baic
October 14, 2014 / 7:10 PM / 3 years ago

Finmeccanica wins 400 million euro helicopter deal with China's Baic

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The headquarters of Italian defence and aerospace company Finmeccanica is seen in Rome May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian defence conglomerate Finmeccanica SIFI.MI said on Tuesday it has won a 400 million euro ($505 million) contract to sell 50 helicopters to China’s Beijing Automotive Industrial Corporation.

The deal for the helicopters, to be manufactured by subsidiary AgustaWestland, was signed in Rome and framed by Finmeccanica as the first step of a strategic partnership with Baic.

It will also include the provision of training, spare parts and technical support.

Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic; editing by Keiron Henderson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
