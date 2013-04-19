FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fitch cuts UK's credit rating to AA-plus, cites weak economic outlook
April 19, 2013 / 4:16 PM / in 4 years

Fitch cuts UK's credit rating to AA-plus, cites weak economic outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 19 (Reuters) - Britain’s credit standing took a further blow on Friday after Fitch Ratings became the second international agency to strip the country of its top-notch rating, trimming it to AA-plus from AAA, citing a weaker economic and fiscal outlook.

The move is an embarrassment for Britain’s Conservative-led government which promised to slash the deficit and protect the country’s rating when it took power in 2010.

“Despite the loss of its ‘AAA’ status, the UK’s extremely strong credit profile is reflected in its ‘AA+’ rating and the stable outlook,” Fitch said in its statement.

Moody’s was the first agency to downgrade Britain, in February, and Standard & Poor’s has said there is at least a one-in-three chance it will follow suit.

