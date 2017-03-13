FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Euro rises to one-month high against the dollar
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Foreign Exchange Analysis
March 13, 2017 / 3:32 AM / 5 months ago

Euro rises to one-month high against the dollar

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A man counts U.S dollar and Euro banknotes at a money exchange office in central Cairo, Egypt, March 7, 2017.Mohamed Abd El Ghany

TOKYO (Reuters) - The euro on Monday firmed to its highest level against the dollar since early February, after some European Central Bank policymakers raised the possibility of hiking interest rates before bond purchases end.

The euro was up 0.2 percent at $1.0699, after rising as high as $1.0700, its highest level since Feb. 9.

Some members of the ECB's Governing Council discussed the possibility of higher interest rates at last week's policy meeting, but talk on the issue was brief and did not receive broad support, said two sources familiar with the discussion.

Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Randy Fabi

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.