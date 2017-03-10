BRIEF-Ta Ching Securities says no dividend for 2016
March 23 Ta Ching Securities Co Ltd: * Says no dividend for 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/yQRMi6 Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
TOKYO The dollar rose to its highest level against the yen since Jan. 19 on Friday, as investors awaited U.S. job data that is likely to reinforce expectations of a Federal Reserve interest rate hike next week.
The dollar rose as high as 115.43 yen, and was last up 0.4 percent at 115.39.
* State banks prepare 2.9 trillion won bailout plan for Daewoo