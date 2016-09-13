FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France's Alstom says in talks with government on Belfort plant
September 13, 2016 / 4:17 PM / a year ago

France's Alstom says in talks with government on Belfort plant

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The logo of French engineering group Alstom is seen at a plant in Aytre near La Rochelle, France, August 31, 2016.Regis Duvignau

PARIS (Reuters) - Alstom (ALSO.PA), the French maker of TGV trains, said on Tuesday it was in discussions with the government over its controversial plan to close a plant in eastern France and would take no action until the talks had ended.

Chief Executive Henri Poupart-Lafarge had told staff earlier on Tuesday that he intended to press ahead with the planned closure of the Belfort site, which unleashed a political furore when announced last week.

"No decision will be taken before [the talks] are concluded," the company said in a statement.

Reporting by Cyril Altmeyer; Writing by Ingrid Melander; Editing by Laurence Frost

