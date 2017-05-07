Early indicators put euro at six-month high on reports of polls pointing to Macron win

A man receives several 50 euro bank notes from an ATM in this illustration picture taken in Zurich January 16, 2015.

LONDON (Reuters) - Early indicators on Sunday showed the euro topping $1.10 for the first time since the U.S. election results, according to data from trading platform EBS, on reports of polls showing Emmanuel Macron on course to win the French presidential election.

Voting was not due to close until 1800 GMT but Belgian media published what they said were surveys taken on Sunday by four unnamed pollsters among people who had voted or intended to vote. The Belgian public broadcaster RTBF said the surveys put Macron's share of the vote at between 62 and 67 percent.

EBS data showed the euro jumping to $1.1030, the highest level since Nov. 9, and up from a close of $1.09995 on Friday. Liquidity was, however, very thin ahead of the market open in Asia.