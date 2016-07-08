FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
French insurance lobbies merge
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Confederate flag sales boom after Charlottesville clash
U.S.
Confederate flag sales boom after Charlottesville clash
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
Science
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
'Gates of Hell': Iraqi struggles through fighting near Tal Afar
Iraq
'Gates of Hell': Iraqi struggles through fighting near Tal Afar
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
July 8, 2016 / 1:00 PM / a year ago

French insurance lobbies merge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

File photo of IMF chief Christine Lagarde (L) speaking with Bernard Spitz, former head of the FFSA (French federation of Insurance Companies) in Paris January 26, 2009.Charles Platiau

PARIS (Reuters) - The two lobby groups of French mutual and traditional insurers officially merged on Friday into the French Insurance Federation (FFA), as the sector faces a wave of consolidation and new regulations.

The newly created association covers 280 insurance companies, or 99 percent of the market.

"Insurers will benefit from an association designed to meet diverse challenges affecting them, be that in regulation, in digital, in climate or society," the FFA said in statement.

Bernard Spitz, former president of the French insurance association FFSA, was elected president of FFA.

Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva; Editing by Leigh Thomas

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.