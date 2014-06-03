French Sahara hostage appeals in video for negotiated release

French Minister of Foreign Affairs Laurent Fabius (L) heads a roundtable meeting with relatives (R) of French hostages, Philippe Verdon and Serge Lazarevic, January 4, 2013, at the French Foreign Affairs Ministry in Paris. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

DUBAI (Reuters) - A video of Serge Lazarevic, a French hostage who has been held in the Sahara for over two years, appealing to France’s President Francois Hollande to negotiate his release, was aired by Dubai-based Akhbar Al Aan TV station on Tuesday.

In the video, Lazarevic wore a black turban and said that he was speaking on May 13 this year. Akhbar Al Aan TV, which is based in the United Arab Emirates, said Lazarevic was ill.

The full video would be aired later in the day, the channel said. Reuters could not independently verify the footage.

The French Foreign Ministry said the video was being verified and had no further comment. Philippe Verdon, another Frenchman kidnapped alongside Lazarevic, was killed by his captors in northern Mali last year.