2 hours ago
France approves bids for 500 MW solar power generation
July 28, 2017 / 4:21 PM / 2 hours ago

France approves bids for 500 MW solar power generation

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - France has approved tenders to develop large-scale solar power projects with a total installed capacity of 500 megawatts (MW), Ecology Minister Nicolas Hulot said on Friday.

The average price proposed by the winners in the tender process was 55.5 euros ($64.96) per megawatt-hour (MWh) for installations with a high capacity, and 63.9 euros MWh for the project as a whole, the minister said.

He added that the project was in line with the objective announced in the French Climate Plan on July 6 to reach 32 percent of renewable energies by 2030.

($1 = 0.8544 euros)

Reporting by Bate Felix; Editing by Gus Trompiz

