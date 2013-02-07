Self-service all the rage at Frankfurt International

A woman with a book sits on a bench at the departure area at the Fraport airport in Frankfurt November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

(Reuters.com) - More travellers are foregoing human interaction at Frankfurt am Main than any other airport.

Self-service check-in was used by 76 percent of fliers at Germany’s busiest airport, compared to 68 percent elsewhere according to a new survey by aviation IT group SITA. The figures could explain why passengers at Frankfurt rate airport processes as less stressful than at other airports, SITA says.

The unstaffed bag drop was used by 7 percent of passengers on the day of the survey. While this may not sound like a significant number, it is the highest rate recorded in the six-airport study and double the average. The staffed bag-drop station was used by 45 percent of passengers.

SITA say that 74 percent of airlines and 60 percent of airports plan to offer automated bag-drop by 2015.

Use of mobile gadgets among the airports’ tech-savvy travellers works out as 44 percent for check-in and 43 percent for mobile boarding. Nearly half of respondents said they preferred paper boarding passes because mobile phone services are not available at all airports.

“We have seen the take-up of mobile services accelerate across the rest of the world and the signs are certainly beginning to emerge that Frankfurt will follow suit,” said Dave Bakker, SITA president, Europe.

SITA say that 50 percent of airlines now have mobile check-in services and this should increase to 90 percent by 2015. The figures are much lower for flight booking; paying for tickets on a mobile gadget is expected to rise globally from two percent of passengers today to seven percent in 2015.

The SITA survey canvassed 2,526 passengers from more than 70 countries travelling through Abu Dhabi International; Beijing Capital International; Frankfurt International; Hartsfield-Jackson, Atlanta; Chhatrapati Shivaji International, Mumbai; and Guarulhos International, Sao Paulo,