Lansdowne pessimistic on oil-related shares

TEL AVIV (Reuters) - UK hedge fund Lansdowne Partners Chairman Stuart Roden said on Wednesday that with oil prices set to stay low there were more opportunities to short companies in the supply chain than to buy them.

“There is more opportunity now to short shares than to buy shares,” he said at the Sohn Investment Conference in Tel Aviv.

Roden said his fund had not added any major new positions this year but said he likes German real estate, Disney, Nike and Lloyds Banking Group.