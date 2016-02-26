FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BOJ Kuroda - China can prevent capital flight with existing rules
February 26, 2016 / 2:38 AM / 2 years ago

BOJ Kuroda - China can prevent capital flight with existing rules

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Haruhiko Kuroda speaks during a seminar in Tokyo, Japan, February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

TOKYO (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Friday he believes China can prevent a panicky capital flight with existing regulations and authorities’ strong determination to achieve yuan stability.

“China’s economy continues to achieve stable growth. I believe the chance of a hard landing is small,” Kuroda told parliament.

“Chinese authorities have the policy ability to engineer a gradual adjustment” of its economy, he said in response to a question by an opposition lawmaker on whether Beijing needs to impose stronger capital controls to prevent a capital flight.

Kuroda and Finance Minister Taro Aso will leave for Shanghai later on Friday to attend the G20 finance leaders’ gathering.

Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chris Gallagher

