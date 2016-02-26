FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China will not use currency depreciation to boost exports - central bank
February 26, 2016 / 2:38 AM / 2 years ago

China will not use currency depreciation to boost exports - central bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China is opposed to currency depreciation to boost the country’s exports, central bank governor Zhou Xiaochuan said on Friday, even as latest data showed January exports fell for the seventh straight month.

Zhou, speaking at a central bank press conference on the sidelines of a G20 meeting of central bank governors and finance ministers, also said China will prevent bubbles in its financial markets.

Reporting By Kevin Yao; Writing by Anne Marie Roantree; Editing by Sam Holmes

