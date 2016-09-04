South Korea's Park to meet China's Xi on Monday - Yonhap

Iranian refugee detained in Papua New Guinea wins cartooning award
SYDNEY An Iranian refugee held at an Australian-funded detention center in Papua New Guinea has won a political cartooning award for his work depicting life inside the camp.
SEOUL South Korea's President Park Geun-hye will meet her Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, on Monday on the sidelines of a G20 summit in the Chinese city of Hangzhou, the South's Yonhap news agency reported on Sunday, citing Park's office.
The two will be meeting after a period of tension between them caused by a decision by South Korea and its ally, the United States, to deploy an advanced anti-missile system in South Korea to counter North Korea's growing missile capability.
China opposes deployment of the Terminal High Altitude Area Defence (THAAD) system, saying it could undermine security in the region.
(Writing by Robert Birsel; Editing by Kim Coghill)
TAIPEI Taiwan artist Lee Chien-chu stands in front of Xilou Bridge proudly holding up a miniature carving of the landmark, the latest offering in his pencil sculpture series.
NEW YORK Muhammad Ali's 1974 WBC heavyweight championship boxing belt and a handwritten letter about his conversion to Islam are among items that will hit the auction block in September, in the biggest such sale since Ali's death in June.