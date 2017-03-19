FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Major currencies steady in early trade after G20
March 19, 2017 / 8:12 PM / 5 months ago

Major currencies steady in early trade after G20

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: U.S. dollar notes are seen in this November 7, 2016 picture illustration.Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

SYDNEY (Reuters) - The dollar index was steady at 100.31 in quiet early trade on Monday after a meeting of the financial leaders of the world's biggest economies in Germany over the weekend.

Other major currencies such as the yen, the euro and pound sterling were also little changed. The Australian dollar held at $0.7687, down 0.16 percent.

G20 finance ministers and central bankers dropped a pledge to keep global trade free and open, acquiescing to an increasingly protectionist United States after a two-day meeting failed to yield a compromise.

Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Mark Trevelyan

