ConocoPhillips says unplanned outage halts UK N.Sea gas fields
March 13, 2013 / 10:21 AM / 5 years ago

ConocoPhillips says unplanned outage halts UK N.Sea gas fields

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 13 (Reuters) - ConocoPhillips on Wednesday said production was halted at its J-Block gas fields in the UK North Sea due to technical issues, adding that output should resume later in the day.

“Investigation into cause ongoing...Production expected to resume this gas day,” the company said in a market message.

It said there was an “unplanned J-Block facilities trip”.

The fields, which include Judy, Joanne, Jade and Jasmine, typically produce between 4.5 million and 5 million cubic metres per day of gas, ConocoPhillips said.

