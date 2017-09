LONDON, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Britain’s Theddlethorpe gas terminal is expected to resume output on Thursday or Friday after an unplanned outage earlier in the week, operator ConocoPhillips said in a market note.

The unexpected shutdown of the receiving terminal on Tuesday led to the loss of between 9.5 and 10.7 million cubic metres/day of gas supplies to Britain. That is the terminal’s processing capacity.