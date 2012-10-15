Scottish Power raises gas, power prices by 7 pct

LONDON, Oct 15 (Reuters) - British utility Scottish Power said on Monday it will raise retail gas and electricity prices by 7 percent on average from December 3, following similar action by rivals Centrica and RWE npower last week.

“Scottish Power has announced increases for its domestic gas and electricity prices by an average of 7 percent following a sustained rise in its costs since the company last reduced its gas prices in February this year,” it said in a statement.

The move is expected to affect 2.3 million households, it said.