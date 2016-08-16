FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Univision wins Gawker auction with $135 million bid: sources
August 16, 2016 / 11:15 PM / a year ago

Univision wins Gawker auction with $135 million bid: sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

People walk past a building that lists offices for Gawker Media in New York City, U.S., June 10, 2016.

(Reuters) - Univision Holdings Inc won the bankruptcy auction for U.S. internet publisher Gawker Media LLC on Tuesday with a bid of $135 million (103.58 million pounds), beating media company Ziff Davis LLC, according to people familiar with the matter.

The results of the auction will now go before a U.S. bankruptcy court judge for approval on Thursday.

The sources asked not to be identified because the outcome of the auction is not yet public. Univision, Ziff Davis and Gawker did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Reporting by Jessica DiNapoli in New York

