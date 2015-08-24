FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Germany sees limited fallout from China economic slowdown
August 24, 2015 / 10:10 AM / 2 years ago

Germany sees limited fallout from China economic slowdown

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany sees only limited consequences for its economy, Europe’s largest, from an economic slowdown in China, an Economy Ministry spokeswoman said on Monday.

“We are following developments in China very closely. The immediate consequences for the German economy should, however, be limited,” the spokeswoman said.

“Exports to China are important for Germany but only account for 6.6 percent (of the total). The export dynamic is currently coming from the EU, from the EU-28 countries.”

Reporting by Paul Carrel; Editing by Caroline Copley

