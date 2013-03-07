FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Security strike to disrupt Cologne-Bonn airport
March 7, 2013

Security strike to disrupt Cologne-Bonn airport

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Cologne-Bonn airport said it would cancel 59 of more than 200 flights on Friday as security guards will again go on strike after negotiations over pay stalled.

Workers union Verdi is calling for wage rises of between 2.50 and 3.64 euros per hour for 34,000 security workers in the state of North Rhine-Westphalia, where Cologne-Bonn airport is located.

Cologne-Bonn has about 9.6 million passengers per year.

Works councils estimate that more than 70 percent of the employees work in the lowest wage group, earning just 8.23 euros gross per hour.

Last month security workers also went on strike.

German security industry group BDSW has said Verdi’s demands were excessive.

Reporting by Harro ten Wolde

