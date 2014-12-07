FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Merkel says post-reunification "solidarity tax" must stay
December 7, 2014 / 4:08 PM / 3 years ago

Merkel says post-reunification "solidarity tax" must stay

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Chancellor Angela Merkel has ruled out doing away with the “solidarity tax” that Germany introduced after reunification to support poorer eastern states when the levy is due to expire in 2019.

The special 5.5 percent tax, which brings over 15 billion euros a year into federal government coffers, was originally envisioned as a short-term measure, but has been repeatedly extended despite opposition from some politicians who say it has outlived its usefulness.

Ahead of a meeting on Thursday between Merkel and regional leaders to discuss long-term financial arrangements between Berlin and Germany’s 16 states, she said in her weekly podcast that costs associated with reunification were sure to extend beyond 2019.

“We will definitely need the revenues from the solidarity surcharge even after the pact expires,” Merkel said.

She made clear that the money raised with the tax should flow to economically weak regions in western Germany as well as states in the former communist east.

The debate over the tax comes at a time when Germany faces calls from its euro zone partners to cut taxes and boost public investment to stimulate economic growth.

Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble has repeatedly rebuffed this pressure and is keen to safeguard the revenues from the solidarity tax, which flow directly to Berlin.

German states are pushing for changes in the way the tax is levied to ensure a portion of the revenue flows to them.

Of Germany’s major parties, only the business-friendly Free Democrats (FDP) and anti-euro Alternative for Germany (AfD), neither of which sit in the federal parliament, advocate an end to the tax.

Reporting by Noah Barkin; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
