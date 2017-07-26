FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 hours ago
Dollar falls after Fed adjusts balance sheet reference in statement
#Sessions
#Trump
#Earnings
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
Trump bans transgender people from military service
Trump bans transgender people from military service
Trump bans transgender people from military service
Trump bans transgender people from military service
Trump bans transgender people from military service
Trump bans transgender people from military service
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Foreign Exchange Analysis
July 26, 2017 / 6:33 PM / 2 hours ago

Dollar falls after Fed adjusts balance sheet reference in statement

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A U.S. Dollar note is seen in this June 22, 2017 illustration photo.Thomas White/Illustration/File Photo

(Reuters) - The dollar turned negative against a basket of major currencies on Wednesday, falling to its lowest levels of the day after the release of the Federal Reserve's policy statement following its July meeting.

The Fed said it would begin implementing balance sheet normalization "relatively soon," a change from its previous statement that said it would begin to reduce its bond holdings "this year."

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six world currencies, dropped 0.35 percent to 93.681, hovering just above a 13-month low touched on Tuesday.

Reporting by Dion Rabouin; Editing by Leslie Adler

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.