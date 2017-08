Euro coins are seen in front of a displayed stock graph in this photo illustration taken June 30, 2015.

TOKYO (Reuters) - The euro rose to a more than one-month high in early Asian trade on Monday, as investors locked in gains on the dollar's recent rise as they awaited newly sworn-in U.S. President Donald Trump to offer details on his promised stimulus.

The euro firmed 0.1 percent on the day to $1.07160 after rising to $1.07210, its highest since Dec. 8.