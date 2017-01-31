FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Euro jumps after 'grossly undervalued' comment from Trump advisor
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Energy & Environment
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#First Republic News
January 31, 2017 / 12:27 PM / 7 months ago

Euro jumps after 'grossly undervalued' comment from Trump advisor

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - The euro jumped against the dollar on Tuesday after U.S. President Donald Trump's trade advisor told the Financial Times that Germany was benefiting from a "grossly undervalued" euro.

Peter Navarro, the head of Trump’s new National Trade Council, told the paper, "A big obstacle to viewing TTIP (Transatlantic Trade and Investment Partnership) as a bilateral deal is Germany, which continues to exploit other countries in the EU as well as the U.S. with an 'implicit Deutsche Mark' that is grossly undervalued."

The euro climbed after the comments, reaching a five-day high of $1.0764 and knocking the dollar index down 0.4 percent to below 100 for the first time in five days.

"Euro/dollar received a significant push high in the European session by the head of the US National Trade Council, Peter Navarro, who accused Germany of being a currency manipulator," said Commonwealth Bank currency strategist Adam Myers.

The shared euro zone currency also rose versus sterling, albeit not to session peak, to 86.24 pence.

Reporting by Patrick Graham and Marc Jones; Editing by Jemima Kelly

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.