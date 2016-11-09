U.S. dollar notes are seen in this November 7, 2016 picture illustration. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

TOKYO The dollar pulled up slightly against its major peers on Wednesday in highly volatile and nervous trading in global financial markets, as early state exit polls showed the bitter U.S. presidential election contest was too close to call

Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Hillary Clinton waged a tight battle in several crucial battleground states on Tuesday in their race for the White House, although opinion polls showed Clinton had an edge in the closing hours of the campaign.

The dollar was up 0. 3 percent at 105.350 yen after going as low as 104.350.

It fell to 102.550 against the yen last week when polls suggested a tightening U.S. election.

The Mexican peso was volatile, with U.S. currency moving down 0.5 percent to 18.19 pesos, a two-month low, after earlier rising to 18.54.

The peso had suffered deep losses when the likelihood of a Trump victory appeared higher. Trump has pledged to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) with Mexico and Canada, a move that could damage the economies of the export-heavy nations.

Investor anxiety has deepened in recent weeks on the prospect of a Trump victory as the controversial businessman, an anti-establishment political novice, has pledged to renegotiate trade deals, impose high import tariffs and stirred fears of a currency war with China.

The euro was down 0.2 percent at $1.1007, after reaching a four-week high of $1.1143 on Friday.

The dollar was up 0.2 percent at 0.9800 Swiss franc, a safe-have along with the yen.

"We are likely to see currencies swerve up and down today on the state-by-state Electoral College count. The market seems to have priced in a Clinton win quite significantly, but a further improvement in odds of a victory could take dollar/yen to 106," said Masafumi Yamamoto, chief forex strategist at Mizuho Securities in Tokyo.

"But if Trump appears likely to win, dollar/yen could fall towards 100, just as it did after the Brexit vote in June when prior optimism cooled rapidly."

The markets will keep a particularly close eye on the outcome in battleground states including Florida, Virginia, Ohio, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Georgia, Nevada and Arizona.

The Australian dollar, sensitive to shifts in risk appetite, nudged down 0.3 percent to $0.7742.

Sterling was flat at $1.2385.

