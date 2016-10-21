Speculators lift U.S. dollar bets to highest since late January - CFTC, Reuters

An employee looks through the window next a board displaying the exchange rates for peso and U.S. dollars (top) and peso and euros at a foreign exchange house in Mexico City, September 20, 2016.

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Speculators lifted favourable bets on the U.S. dollar for a fourth straight week, with net longs hitting their highest in roughly nine months, according to Reuters calculations and data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.

The value of the dollar's net long position rose to $18.44 billion in the week ended Oct 18, from $14.72 billion the previous week.

The euro net short position, meanwhile, hit its largest since late July at 109,268 contracts, data showed.