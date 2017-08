U.S. 100 dollar banknotes, a British 10 pound banknote and Chinese 100 yuan banknotes are seen in this picture illustration in Beijing, China, January 21, 2016.

TOKYO (Reuters) - The British pound gained more than 1 percent against the dollar in early Monday Asian trade, as momentum swung in favour for Britain to remain in the European Union just days ahead of a referendum later this week.

The pound rose to as high as $1.4545 GBP=D4, up 1.2 percent from late last week and its highest level since June 8.