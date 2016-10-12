FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Pound rises 0.8 percent vs. dollar in early Asian trade
#Foreign Exchange Analysis
November 3, 2016 / 2:35 AM / 10 months ago

Pound rises 0.8 percent vs. dollar in early Asian trade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A pile of one pound coins is seen in a photo illustration shot June 17, 2008.Toby Melville/Illustration/File Photo

TOKYO (Reuters) - The British pound jumped 0.8 percent to $1.2210 GBP=D4 in early Asian trading on Wednesday, bouncing back from a low below $1.21 touched in late U.S. trade the previous day.

Some market players suspect sterling benefited from a report by Bloomberg that British Prime Minister Theresa May has accepted that Parliament should be allowed to vote on her plan for taking Britain out of the European Union.

(This version of the story has been corrected in the opening paragraph to show the low touched on Tuesday is below $1.21, not $1.20)

Reporting by Hideyuki Sano and Wayne Cole; Editing by Chris Reese

