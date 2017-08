Arrangement of various world currencies including Chinese Yuan, Japanese Yen, US Dollar, Euro, British Pound, Swiss Franc and Russian Rouble pictured in Warsaw, January 26, 2011.

TOKYO (Reuters) - The dollar rose to multi-month highs against the yen and euro on Monday as U.S. Treasury yields rose to 10-month highs on prospects of larger fiscal spending and higher inflation.

The dollar rose to as high as 107.500 yen, its highest since June 7. The euro was down 0.7 percent at $1.0782, its lowest since Jan. 21.