The word "Yen" is pictured on a Japanese banknote on top of a U.S. dollar bill at Interbank Inc. Money exchange in Tokyo, Japan in this September 9, 2010 picture illustration.

TOKYO (Reuters) - The dollar erased its earlier gains in Asia on Wednesday as U.S. President Donald Trump delivered a key policy speech to the Congress, leaving a jittery market devoid of any details on his economic stimulus in the early part of his speech.

The dollar/yen eased to around 112.80 yen from the day's high of 113.375 yen hit earlier on hopes the Federal Reserve may raise interest rates this month.