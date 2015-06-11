Investors raise hedge fund bets in June

LONDON (Reuters) - Investors raised their allocation to hedge funds in June, investing more cash than they took out, data showed on Wednesday.

The SS&C GlobeOp Capital Movement Index, which calculates monthly hedge fund subscriptions minus redemptions, rose 0.31 percent in June. The index had risen 0.9 percent in May.

The index compiled by the fund administrator is based on data provided by its clients and represents about 10 percent of assets invested in the hedge fund sector globally.