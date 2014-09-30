FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greenland PM to take leave amid financial scandal - paper
September 30, 2014 / 6:06 AM / 3 years ago

Greenland PM to take leave amid financial scandal - paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Greenland Prime Minister Aleqa Hammond has applied for temporary leave amid a financial scandal over the misuse of public funds, Greenland newspaper Sermitsiaq AG reported on Tuesday.

“The request will be up for debate after Aleqa Hammond has finished her opening speech in the parliament on Tuesday,” Speaker of the Parliament Lars-Emil Johansen told the newspaper.

On Friday, an audit committee report to parliament showed that Hammond spent 106,000 Danish crowns ($18,077) of state money on private flights and hotels for family members.

Aleqa Hammond is head of the political party Siumut and she has been prime minister in Greenland since April 2013.

(1 US dollar = 5.8638 Danish crown)

Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen; Editing by Jeremy Laurence

