Hall Commodities to shut oil and metals hedge fund - source

LONDON (Reuters) - Hall Commodities LLP, a $100 million oil and metals hedge fund managed by former top Credit Suisse energy trader Tony Hall, is closing due to poor performance amid a 25 percent slide in the Brent crude price since June, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said.

The fund, which only launched last year after the closure of Hall’s previous fund, Duet Commodities, sent a letter to investors this week announcing its decision to shut.

A call to the fund’s office in London went unanswered.