Ex-CQs, ex-Bluegold Capital managers to launch hedge fund - source
#Hedge Funds - Europes
February 9, 2016 / 1:01 PM / 2 years ago

Ex-CQs, ex-Bluegold Capital managers to launch hedge fund - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Ex-CQS Asset Management portfolio manager Will Smith and ex-BlueGold Capital partner Jean-Louis Le Mee are teaming up to launch a hedge fund firm called Westbrook Asset Management, a source with knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.

The firm was incorporated on Feb. 3, a filing with Companies House showed, and aims to launch in mid-March to trade a potential rebound in the price of crude oil, the source said.

Smith will be chief investment officer of the fund and Le Mee will be co-chief investment officer, the source added.

The source declined to give details of the size of the fund.

Oil prices have fallen sharply over the last two years on concerns about oversupply at a time of weak global economic growth, with Brent crude prices down to less than $35 a barrel.

Reporting by Simon Jessop, writing by Carolyn Cohn, editing by Sinead Cruise

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
