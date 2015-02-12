FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Investors raise hedge fund bets in February
February 12, 2015 / 11:21 AM / 3 years ago

Investors raise hedge fund bets in February

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Investors raised their allocations to hedge funds in February after pulling out money a month earlier, data showed on Wednesday.

The SS&C GlobeOp Capital Movement Index, which calculates monthly hedge fund subscriptions minus redemptions, rose 0.63 percent in February, compared with a fall of 3.28 percent in January.

“Net flows were positive for the month of February, with capital activity in line with historical averages,” said Bill Stone, chairman and CEO of SS&C Technologies.

The index compiled by the fund administrator is based on data provided by its clients and represents about 10 percent of assets invested in the hedge fund sector globally.

Reporting by Nishant Kumar, editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
